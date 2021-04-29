All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|144
|15-6-2
|17-7-2
|7-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|50
|32
|15
|3
|67
|170
|138
|20-4-2
|12-11-1
|7-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|136
|114
|19-3-3
|10-12-2
|4-5-1
|Boston
|48
|28
|14
|6
|62
|139
|119
|14-6-3
|14-8-3
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|26
|18
|6
|58
|167
|132
|14-8-3
|12-10-3
|7-2-1
|Philadelphia
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|140
|177
|10-10-4
|12-10-3
|4-5-1
|New Jersey
|49
|15
|27
|7
|37
|127
|174
|5-17-3
|10-10-4
|1-8-1
|Buffalo
|50
|13
|30
|7
|33
|122
|174
|6-16-4
|7-14-3
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Carolina
|49
|32
|10
|7
|71
|161
|119
|16-3-4
|16-7-3
|5-1-4
|x-Florida
|51
|32
|14
|5
|69
|166
|141
|17-5-3
|15-9-2
|6-3-1
|x-Tampa Bay
|49
|33
|14
|2
|68
|167
|129
|19-6-0
|14-8-2
|7-3-0
|Nashville
|51
|27
|22
|2
|56
|141
|146
|15-10-0
|12-12-2
|5-4-1
|Dallas
|49
|21
|16
|12
|54
|140
|129
|13-7-8
|8-9-4
|6-2-2
|Chicago
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|139
|158
|12-10-2
|10-12-3
|5-5-0
|Detroit
|51
|17
|25
|9
|43
|115
|159
|11-10-5
|6-15-4
|4-3-3
|Columbus
|51
|16
|25
|10
|42
|122
|170
|9-8-7
|7-17-3
|1-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Vegas
|48
|35
|11
|2
|72
|165
|105
|19-4-2
|16-7-0
|10-0-0
|x-Colorado
|47
|31
|12
|4
|66
|164
|117
|18-4-2
|13-8-2
|6-4-0
|x-Minnesota
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|154
|127
|17-5-0
|14-9-3
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|47
|22
|19
|6
|50
|139
|146
|9-11-4
|13-8-2
|6-4-0
|Arizona
|50
|21
|24
|5
|47
|134
|160
|11-10-3
|10-14-2
|2-8-0
|San Jose
|49
|20
|24
|5
|45
|135
|169
|10-11-2
|10-13-3
|2-7-1
|Los Angeles
|47
|18
|23
|6
|42
|126
|140
|9-12-4
|9-11-2
|4-6-0
|Anaheim
|50
|15
|28
|7
|37
|109
|162
|5-17-4
|10-11-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Toronto
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|163
|131
|14-7-3
|17-6-2
|5-3-2
|Edmonton
|47
|29
|16
|2
|60
|153
|127
|14-9-0
|15-7-2
|7-2-1
|Winnipeg
|49
|27
|19
|3
|57
|150
|138
|11-11-2
|16-8-1
|4-6-0
|Montreal
|48
|21
|18
|9
|51
|137
|140
|10-11-2
|11-7-7
|4-6-0
|Calgary
|48
|21
|24
|3
|45
|128
|139
|12-11-1
|9-13-2
|5-5-0
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|27
|4
|42
|139
|174
|11-10-4
|8-17-0
|6-4-0
|Vancouver
|43
|19
|21
|3
|41
|117
|138
|12-10-2
|7-11-1
|4-5-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Montreal 1
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1
Vegas 5, Colorado 2
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 2
Ottawa 6, Vancouver 3
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.