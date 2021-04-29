Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144 15-6-2 17-7-2 7-3-0
Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138 20-4-2 12-11-1 7-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114 19-3-3 10-12-2 4-5-1
Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119 14-6-3 14-8-3 7-3-0
N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132 14-8-3 12-10-3 7-2-1
Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177 10-10-4 12-10-3 4-5-1
New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174 5-17-3 10-10-4 1-8-1
Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174 6-16-4 7-14-3 4-5-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119 16-3-4 16-7-3 5-1-4
x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141 17-5-3 15-9-2 6-3-1
x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129 19-6-0 14-8-2 7-3-0
Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146 15-10-0 12-12-2 5-4-1
Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129 13-7-8 8-9-4 6-2-2
Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158 12-10-2 10-12-3 5-5-0
Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159 11-10-5 6-15-4 4-3-3
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170 9-8-7 7-17-3 1-7-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105 19-4-2 16-7-0 10-0-0
x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117 18-4-2 13-8-2 6-4-0
x-Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 154 127 17-5-0 14-9-3 7-2-1
St. Louis 47 22 19 6 50 139 146 9-11-4 13-8-2 6-4-0
Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160 11-10-3 10-14-2 2-8-0
San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169 10-11-2 10-13-3 2-7-1
Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140 9-12-4 9-11-2 4-6-0
Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162 5-17-4 10-11-3 3-7-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Toronto 49 31 13 5 67 163 131 14-7-3 17-6-2 5-3-2
Edmonton 47 29 16 2 60 153 127 14-9-0 15-7-2 7-2-1
Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138 11-11-2 16-8-1 4-6-0
Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140 10-11-2 11-7-7 4-6-0
Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139 12-11-1 9-13-2 5-5-0
Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174 11-10-4 8-17-0 6-4-0
Vancouver 43 19 21 3 41 117 138 12-10-2 7-11-1 4-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Montreal 1

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1

Vegas 5, Colorado 2

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 2

Ottawa 6, Vancouver 3

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-30 00:06 GMT+08:00

