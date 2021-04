Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,549,105 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, 6-4, 6-0.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-3.