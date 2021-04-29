Inaugural 'Polish Apple Night' held in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish Office in Taipei on Thursday (April 29) held its first-ever “Polish Apple Night” to promote the central European country's apples in Taiwan and to expand bilateral cooperation within the food industry.

The event took place at Shangri La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Thursday evening and was organized in partnership with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) and the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR), according to a Polish Office press release.

In his opening remarks, Acting Head of the Polish Office in Taipei Bartosz Rys said, “We believe that Polish apples will find loyal and satisfied buyers among Taiwanese people. The main reason for that is a very strong position of Poland among the world’s top apple producers and exporters.”

Rys said: “The Polish agricultural sector is capable of meeting the most various demands and preferences. Poland is currently producing and exporting more than 60 kinds of apples, which have different colors, sizes, tastes, and shapes and can be collected during different seasons of the year.” He added that, “Polish apples are not only sold as a raw product for individual consumption but are also available as a processed product used as an ingredient for other food products.”

Taiwan's authorities allowed the import of Polish apples in November 2019. As of today, 15 Polish companies have been approved to export apples to the East Asian Nation.

Beside Taiwan, Poland’s flagship product has been widely welcomed and appreciated in 76 countries around the world, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, and Thailand, the press release stated.

Poland is the world’s fourth-largest apple producer, accounting for 5 percent of global apple production. It is the largest producer in the EU, responsible for 27 percent of apple production.

In 2019, Poland produced more than 3 million tons of apples; and nine out of 10 fruits collected in Polish orchards are apples. Apples account for 75 percent of Poland’s fruit exports. Among the EU member states, Poland is the largest apple exporter and is responsible for almost 30 percent of total EU apple exports.

In addition to Thursday’s event, there will be B2B sessions hosted at the PAIH trade office from May 5-6. Those interested can contact Michalina Jendrzejczyk at michalina.jendrzejczyk@paih.gov.pl.