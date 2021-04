Thursday At Clube de Tenis do Estoril Estoril, Portugal Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Thursday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Cristian Garin (2), Chile, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (2), Japan, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-6.