Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan finally inks Patriot III missile deal

Missiles will be tested in eight batches in US from 2023 to 2030

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 20:25
Patriot III missile system (Pixabay photo)

Patriot III missile system (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. finally inked a deal to inspect its Patriot III missiles at an undisclosed American military base on Wednesday (April 28), for a total of NT$16.42 billion (US$589.64 million).

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it will inspect its Patriot III missiles after administrative errors were corrected. The Control Yuan pointed out last month the Air Force had failed to comply with project approval procedures for its Patriot III missiles.

After it received approval from the MND, it sent a request to a Taiwan military delegation in the U.S. to contact the American government for a missile test agreement. This action violated administrative procedures, and after corrections within the MND were made, the entire plan was halted, CNA reported.

The missiles will now be tested in eight batches from 2023 to 2030, with 48 items per batch over seven to eight months. It is expected the testing will be completed before September 30, 2030, according to Apple Daily.

Additionally, the MND recently confirmed that it has purchased Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) systems and expects to complete delivery between 2025 and 2026. The new missiles have a longer reach and are larger, allowing only 12 units per launch vehicle as opposed to 16 for the previous Patriot variant.
Taiwan
Patriot III missiles
Air Force
MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
2021/04/29 13:04
Next Digital puts brakes on sale of Apple Daily Taiwan
Next Digital puts brakes on sale of Apple Daily Taiwan
2021/04/29 12:31
Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
2021/04/29 12:00
Taiwan to send 150 oxygen concentrators to India
Taiwan to send 150 oxygen concentrators to India
2021/04/29 11:56
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
2021/04/29 11:36

Updated : 2021-04-29 21:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA