Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign minister says Taiwan will defend itself against China to 'very end'

Joseph Wu calls Taiwan a beacon of democracy that deserves worldwide support

  116
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 17:45
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during Sky News interview. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during Sky News interview. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Thursday (April 28) that Taiwan will defend itself "to the very end" and pointed out the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has not ruled the nation for even one day.

In an interview with U.K. news channel Sky News, Wu discussed a number of issues, including Taiwan's response to China's military threat, Taiwan-U.K. relations, and cross-strait relations, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Wu said that a free and democratic way of life was chosen by 23.5 million Taiwanese and they would continue to defend their homeland and hard-won democratic system. "This is our country, this is our people, and this is our way of life. We will defend ourselves to the very end," he stated.

The foreign minister added that the nation is not only an advanced democracy but also a technological powerhouse. If China attacks Taiwan by force, the consequences will be felt around the world, he said, adding that he hopes the international community will continue to support Taiwan.

As for cross-strait relations, Wu pointed out that China keeps lying about its claim to Taiwan. The reality, he said, is the CCP has not ruled Taiwan even for one day.

This is a fact, and it is the status quo, Wu said. Taiwan’s policy of maintaining the status quo is restrained, practical, responsible, and has received strong international affirmation.

Wu said that as a beacon of democracy, Taiwan attracts many people yearning for a free and democratic system. This threatens the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which supports an authoritarian model of government.

Therefore, the CCP continues to intimidate Taiwan with propaganda campaigns and threats of force. Wu added that it uses the so-called “one China” principle to suppress Taiwan's international space.

China has also ramped up disinformation, hybrid warfare, and "gray-zone" tactics to shatter the trust Taiwanese have in their government, in terms of military preparedness and countering a Chinese attack. In response, Taiwan continues to strengthen its defensive capabilities and is actively increasing cooperation and exchanges with countries that share similar values, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, and the EU.

Wu pointed out that Taiwan and the U.K. share universal values such as freedom of expression, human rights, and democracy. The East Asian nation is happy to note the U.K. attaches great importance to developments in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, and will continue to work hard to deepen bilateral relations, he said.

The foreign minister concluded by saying that Germany, the Netherlands, and the EU have changed their Indo-Pacific policy. This emphasizes that regional peace, stability, and prosperity are of great significance to the maintenance of international order.
Taiwan
MOFA
Joseph Wu
Sky News
freedom
democracy
Taiwan sovereignty

RELATED ARTICLES

Child climate activist pleads for Taiwan's help with India's COVID crisis
Child climate activist pleads for Taiwan's help with India's COVID crisis
2021/04/29 11:08
Taiwan’s Changhua County monitoring residents to catch low-level offenders
Taiwan’s Changhua County monitoring residents to catch low-level offenders
2021/04/28 21:14
International alliance of legislators kicks off campaign to include Taiwan in WHA
International alliance of legislators kicks off campaign to include Taiwan in WHA
2021/04/28 20:53
On-site applications soon available for day trips to Taiwan’s Lake Jiaming
On-site applications soon available for day trips to Taiwan’s Lake Jiaming
2021/04/28 20:34
Taiwan to provide India with oxygen generators this week
Taiwan to provide India with oxygen generators this week
2021/04/28 20:15

Updated : 2021-04-29 19:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years