Foreign minister says Taiwan will defend itself against China to 'very end'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Thursday (April 28) that Taiwan will defend itself "to the very end" and pointed out the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has not ruled the nation for even one day.

In an interview with U.K. news channel Sky News, Wu discussed a number of issues, including Taiwan's response to China's military threat, Taiwan-U.K. relations, and cross-strait relations, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Wu said that a free and democratic way of life was chosen by 23.5 million Taiwanese and they would continue to defend their homeland and hard-won democratic system. "This is our country, this is our people, and this is our way of life. We will defend ourselves to the very end," he stated.

The foreign minister added that the nation is not only an advanced democracy but also a technological powerhouse. If China attacks Taiwan by force, the consequences will be felt around the world, he said, adding that he hopes the international community will continue to support Taiwan.

As for cross-strait relations, Wu pointed out that China keeps lying about its claim to Taiwan. The reality, he said, is the CCP has not ruled Taiwan even for one day.

This is a fact, and it is the status quo, Wu said. Taiwan’s policy of maintaining the status quo is restrained, practical, responsible, and has received strong international affirmation.

Wu said that as a beacon of democracy, Taiwan attracts many people yearning for a free and democratic system. This threatens the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which supports an authoritarian model of government.

Therefore, the CCP continues to intimidate Taiwan with propaganda campaigns and threats of force. Wu added that it uses the so-called “one China” principle to suppress Taiwan's international space.

China has also ramped up disinformation, hybrid warfare, and "gray-zone" tactics to shatter the trust Taiwanese have in their government, in terms of military preparedness and countering a Chinese attack. In response, Taiwan continues to strengthen its defensive capabilities and is actively increasing cooperation and exchanges with countries that share similar values, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, and the EU.

Wu pointed out that Taiwan and the U.K. share universal values such as freedom of expression, human rights, and democracy. The East Asian nation is happy to note the U.K. attaches great importance to developments in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, and will continue to work hard to deepen bilateral relations, he said.

The foreign minister concluded by saying that Germany, the Netherlands, and the EU have changed their Indo-Pacific policy. This emphasizes that regional peace, stability, and prosperity are of great significance to the maintenance of international order.