Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 16:45
American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season.

The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023.

Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. Flick is expected to coach the German national team after Joachim Löw steps down following this year's European Championship.

Marsch, a former player who made two appearances for the United States national team, was the first American to coach a team in the Champions League. He helped Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season and could repeat the feat this year.

Marsch formerly worked as an assistant coach at Leipzig, helping it reach the German Cup final and finish third in the Bundesliga in 2019. The 47-year-old American previously coached MLS team New York Red Bulls from 2015-18. He was coach of the year in 2015.

Leipzig is in second place in the Bundesliga and virtually assured of playing in the Champions League next season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-29 18:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years