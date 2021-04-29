Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei MRT launches card that makes train noises for 25th anniversary

Card in shape of Wenhu Line train will also be available from April 30

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 17:44
Taipei MRT launches series of special souvenirs to mark its 25th anniversary. (MRT photo) 

Taipei MRT launches series of special souvenirs to mark its 25th anniversary. (MRT photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Taipei’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system will launch a special card featuring a train which makes noises and flashes its headlights when you swipe it to enter or leave a station, reports said Thursday (April 29).

The card is just one of several souvenirs to mark the occasion, along with a card in the shape of a Wenhu Line train and a polo shirt, CNA reported. The special cards will be on sale at the Zhongshan and Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT stations from Friday (April 30) at 10 a.m., while the polo, which comes in black or white, is set to launch May 8.

The noisy ticket will cost NT$490 (US$17.60), the Wenhu train card NT$120, and the polo NT$390, officials said. No batteries are needed to activate the first card's sounds or lights.

In 1996, the capital's MRT system started with just one line, the Muzha Line, which heads south toward the Taipei Zoo. This later became part of the Wenhu Line, one of a total of six lines totaling 146 kilometers and counting more than 100 stations.
MRT
Mass Rapid Transit
Taipei MRT

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
2021/04/01 18:04
Ticket fraud most common offense on Taipei MRT
Ticket fraud most common offense on Taipei MRT
2021/03/29 21:01
Taipei MRT fines belligerent fare jumper
Taipei MRT fines belligerent fare jumper
2021/03/29 17:33
Taichung MRT resumes trial runs after 4-month suspension
Taichung MRT resumes trial runs after 4-month suspension
2021/03/26 16:53
Mayor of Taiwan’s Taichung to join trial run of city’s first MRT line
Mayor of Taiwan’s Taichung to join trial run of city’s first MRT line
2021/03/23 16:14

Updated : 2021-04-29 18:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years