Former governor of Taiwan's Central Bank awarded honorary doctorate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) on Thursday (April 29) accepted an honorary doctoral degree in Economics from National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) for his outstanding contributions to the country's economy.

Perng, 82, is the 39th person to receive an honorary doctorate from NTHU and the second to be recognized in the field of economics. Past recipients include British primatologist Jane Goodall, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), Taiwanese Olympic medalist Chi Cheng (紀政), and Chinese Nobel laureate Yang Chen-ning (楊振寧).

During the conferral ceremony, NTHU President Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘) lauded Perng's continued dedication to Taiwan and said he had carried the country through several global and regional financial crises over the last two decades. He added that Perng is also the first central banker in the world to earn an "A" grade 14 times in the annual Central Banker Report Cards issued by New York-based Global Finance magazine.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Yen Tzung-ta (嚴宗大) also pointed out that Perng has served as an advisor for the monetary institution since his retirement in 2018. He said Perng still often comes to the office in the morning and stays until late afternoon.

Perng said it was a great honor to accept the doctorate in his hometown, Hsinchu City. He said he has been driven by a sense of mission as well as encouragement from Taiwanese over the years and that he is very proud of his accomplishments.

In regard to the worsening pandemic situation in India, Perng said rich countries should avoid dominating vaccines and should offer immediate assistance. Sending his condolences to the South Asian country, he emphasized that the global community must face the coronavirus together.

Perng also said the U.S.' decision not to label Taiwan as a currency manipulator is "reasonable," and he praised the leadership of his successor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍). As far as rising property prices in the country are concerned, he suggested that the government tackle the problem by considering the principle of supply and demand.