Taiwan reports 2 COVID cases imported from Mexico, Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (April 29) announced two local and two imported COVID-19 cases and one case that has yet to be classified.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the cases during a press conference on Thursday (April 29). The two latest imported cases had recently arrived in Taiwan from the Philippines and Mexico.

Each had submitted negative results of a test taken within three days of their flight and was sent directly to an epidemic prevention hotel or a quarantine center upon arrival.

Chen said that case No. 1,118 is a Filipino migrant worker in her 20s who came to Taiwan for work on April 7. As her quarantine was set to end, she underwent a coronavirus test on April 20 and the results came back negative.

After her quarantine ended, her company transported her to another residence to undergo self-health monitoring. As required by her employer, she rode an epidemic prevention vehicle to a hospital on Tuesday (April 27) for a self-paid coronavirus test.

On April 29, she was diagnosed with COVID-19, with a Ct value of 36. Since she is asymptomatic and the five people who rode in the vehicle with her wore proper protection, they have only been told to self-health monitor.

According to Chen, case No. 1,119 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who went to Mexico on Jan. 1 for business. When he returned to Taiwan on April 18, he went directly to an epidemic prevention hotel.

On April 24, he began to experience a cough and fever. This prompted the health department to arrange for a coronavirus test for him, and he was diagnosed on April 29.

Since he had been in quarantine at least two days before the onset of symptoms, had not come into contact with any others, and medical personnel wore proper protective equipment when examining him, the health department has not listed any contacts in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 206,358 COVID-19 tests, with 204,315 coming back negative. Out of the 1,121 confirmed cases, 989 were imported, 84 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and nine cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,051 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 58 patients still undergoing treatment.