Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan

3 other Novotel staff members found to have fever, local outbreak feared

  159
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 15:53
Tour buses dispatched to evacuate guests and staff from Novotel Hotel in Taoyuan. 

Tour buses dispatched to evacuate guests and staff from Novotel Hotel in Taoyuan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Novotel in northern Taiwan has been evacuated and disinfected after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning (April 29), local media began to report that guests and staff had been suddenly evacuated from the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel after an employee had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed that a manager at the hotel had been designated as a local case and that 412 staff and guests are being transported to a quarantine center.

According to Chen, the Novotel has been serving as both an airport epidemic prevention hotel and lodging for regular guests. The manager, a Taiwanese man in his 40s, has no recent history of travel abroad.

As housekeeping supervisor, his usual duties included ensuring the cleanliness of rooms and occasionally providing quarantined aircrews with amenities or helping them purchase items. After guests check out and the rooms are disinfected and cleaned, he enters the rooms for inspection.

Because the man was not involved in the cleaning itself, Chen does not believe that he contracted the disease from his environment but rather through cleaning staff. Fearing an outbreak inside the hotel, the CECC ordered it to be evacuated, cleaned, disinfected, and left vacant for two weeks.

A total of 412 people are to be evacuated from the hotel and sent to quarantine centers, including 207 employees, 109 Taiwanese pilots, 76 international pilots, and other guests. As of noon on Thursday, 178 of the hotel's 207 employees had been evacuated.

Three employees have been reported as having a fever and have been sent to a hospital to undergo testing. The hotel is expected to be completely empty by 5 p.m., after which time the interior and guest rooms will be inspected.
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
Novotel
quarantine hotel

RELATED ARTICLES

Two classes sent home due to possible COVID exposure in north Taiwan
Two classes sent home due to possible COVID exposure in north Taiwan
2021/04/28 17:44
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
2021/04/28 16:44
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
2021/04/28 15:08
Taiwan's ship COVID cluster infection grows to 5
Taiwan's ship COVID cluster infection grows to 5
2021/04/27 16:49
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan
2021/04/27 15:36

Updated : 2021-04-29 16:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years