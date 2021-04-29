Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan considering 18-year maximum sentence for military traitors

Death sentence also possible during wartime, according to proposed measure

  182
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 17:02
Cabinet is proposing longer sentences for military officers who hand secrets to the enemy. 

Cabinet is proposing longer sentences for military officers who hand secrets to the enemy.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Active military officers who pass on top secret information to foreign governments or individuals could face a maximum of 18 years in prison, according to a measure approved by the Cabinet Thursday (April 29).

The proposal still needs the approval of the Legislative Yuan, but Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has requested that the Ministry of National Defense consult with lawmakers from all parties as soon as possible, CNA reported.

Under existing legislation, sentences for such treasonous acts range from three to 10 years, while in wartime, Taiwanese offenders could face seven years to life. The new proposal includes capital punishment as the maximum sentence for those convicted of betraying secrets to the enemy during a war.

The proposals approved by the Cabinet made a distinction between confidential information and top secret data.

Passing on the former to foreign governments or individuals, including those from China, Hong Kong, and Macau, or their envoys would be punishable with five to 12 years in prison. However, the penalty could be increased by 50 percent if the information is labeled as top secret.
spy
spying
treason
classified information
top secret
Ministry of National Defense
Chinese spies
Su Tseng-chang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
2021/04/27 19:59
Taiwanese investment in China plunges to new low
Taiwanese investment in China plunges to new low
2021/04/15 18:26
Taiwan transportation minister to leave office April 20 over train derailment
Taiwan transportation minister to leave office April 20 over train derailment
2021/04/15 13:47
Taiwan to receive all 400 Javelin missiles in 2022
Taiwan to receive all 400 Javelin missiles in 2022
2021/04/10 14:03
Alleged Chinese spymaster and wife indicted for money laundering in Taiwan
Alleged Chinese spymaster and wife indicted for money laundering in Taiwan
2021/04/09 17:19

Updated : 2021-04-29 18:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years