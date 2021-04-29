Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Rural schools on Taiwanese islands hold rare sports meet

Eight schools on outlying Penghu Islands kick off inaugural event

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 16:16
(Penghu Magistrate Lai Feng-wei photo)

(Penghu Magistrate Lai Feng-wei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students from eight schools on Taiwan's Penghu Islands on Wednesday (April 28) competed in a joint sports event, the first of its kind ever held in the archipelagic county.

The meet, which runs until Thursday evening (April 29), was co-organized by eight elementary and middle schools on the two tiny islands of Wang-an and Qimei. Over 350 students and faculty members are expected to participate.

Ou Der-shiaw (歐德孝), principal of Qimei's Shuanghu Elementary School, billed the event as a major celebration for the two islands. He said the meet features various track and field sports, fun activities for students and faculty members, as well as dance and singing performances.

Meanwhile, the Penghu Public Transport Management Office said it had arranged a number of ferries to carry people from Wang-an to the venue on Qimei during the two-day period. National Taipei University of Education also contributed to the occasion by offering board games for the students to enjoy during their break.

Composed of 90 islands and islets in the Taiwan Strait, Penghu is known as an ideal spot for surfing and other water activities. Many Taiwanese have chosen it as a travel destination, especially in the summer when its famous international firework festival takes place.

Rural schools on Taiwanese islands hold rare sports meet
(Ou Der-shiaw photo)
Penghu
Penghu Islands
Qimei Island
Wangan Island
Taiwan athletes
Taiwan students
sports in Taiwan
offshore islands
Penghu archipelago

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan food company launches plan to uplift underprivileged students
Taiwan food company launches plan to uplift underprivileged students
2021/04/26 12:24
High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu
High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu
2021/04/25 21:35
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
2021/04/20 11:34
Tourism industry recommends water activities at Penghu as firework festival draws near
Tourism industry recommends water activities at Penghu as firework festival draws near
2021/04/18 15:24
US scholar claims MLB All-Star Game could save Taiwan
US scholar claims MLB All-Star Game could save Taiwan
2021/04/16 16:46

Updated : 2021-04-29 16:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years