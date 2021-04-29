Alexa
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh make changes for 2nd cricket test

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 13:20
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka made two changes, including giving a debut to left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, before winning the toss Thursday and opting to bat in the second cricket test against Bangladesh.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis was recalled to replace Wanindu Hasaranga, and Lahiru Kumara is injured.

Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was selected to make his debut and replace Ebadot Hossain in the only change to the Bangladesh lineup from the drawn first test.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama and Vishwa Fernando.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri, Sri Lanka. ICC Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

Updated : 2021-04-29 15:00 GMT+08:00

