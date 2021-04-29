Alexa
Portland draws 1-1 with Club America in the Champions League

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 12:48
Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala, left, trips América forward Roger Martínez, right, during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League socc...

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson, left, watches as América midfielder Richard Sánchez falls to the turf during the first half of a CONCACAF...

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, center, punches the ball away as Larrys Mabiala, left, and América defender Bruno Valdez, right, close in ...

America defender Jorge Sánchez, top, flips over Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, bottom, during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League...

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe More scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to pull the Portland Timbers into a 1-1 draw with Club America on Wednesday night in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Club America, which is second to Cruz Azul in Liga MX, took the lead on Roger Martinez's penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

Portland peppered Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a flurry of second-half shots, especially in the final 20 minutes, but was unable to break through until Mora's penalty.

The Timbers were among an unprecedented five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament. CONCACAF is the confederation for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Club America has won the event twice in the past decade and has seven titles overall. Clubs from Mexico have won the tournament every year since 2008.

The teams meet for the second leg next Wednesday at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The winner will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union.

The Timbers were missing two top playmakers, Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco, because of injuries. Ebobisse could be back for the second leg.

Updated : 2021-04-29 14:58 GMT+08:00

