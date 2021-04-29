Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rainfall from a weather front has brought 13.18 million cubic meters of rainwater to Taiwan's reservoirs over the past few days.

On Thursday (April 29), Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰). As of 6 a.m. that morning, it was estimated that the rains had brought 4.3 million cubic meters of water inflow to Shimen Reservoir and 1 million cubic meters to Baoshan Reservoir and Baoshan Second Reservoir in Hsinchu County.

WRA statistics show that from midnight on April 27 to 6 a.m. on April 29, the rains are expected to have added 13.18 million cubic meters to all reservoirs in Taiwan, reported CNA. This is equivalent to more than one day's worth of total water consumption in the country.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecasts that due to the effects of a weather front and northeasterly winds, showers or thunderstorms are likely in northern, central, and northeastern Taiwan. Localized heavy rains are also possible in mountainous northern and central areas.

Wang said observations show that every reservoir in Taiwan has received an influx of water, with Miaoli and areas north seeing the largest concentrations. Shimen Reservoir recorded 43.2 mm of rain, which equates to about 4.3 million cubic meters of water.

Baoshan Reservoir and Baoshan Second Reservoir saw 54.8 mm of rain, equivalent to 1 million cubic meters.