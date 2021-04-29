Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs

Reservoirs in northern Taiwan report more than 5 million cubic meters of water

  228
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 13:04
Techi Reservoir. (Photo from reader)

Techi Reservoir. (Photo from reader)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rainfall from a weather front has brought 13.18 million cubic meters of rainwater to Taiwan's reservoirs over the past few days.

On Thursday (April 29), Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰). As of 6 a.m. that morning, it was estimated that the rains had brought 4.3 million cubic meters of water inflow to Shimen Reservoir and 1 million cubic meters to Baoshan Reservoir and Baoshan Second Reservoir in Hsinchu County.

WRA statistics show that from midnight on April 27 to 6 a.m. on April 29, the rains are expected to have added 13.18 million cubic meters to all reservoirs in Taiwan, reported CNA. This is equivalent to more than one day's worth of total water consumption in the country.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecasts that due to the effects of a weather front and northeasterly winds, showers or thunderstorms are likely in northern, central, and northeastern Taiwan. Localized heavy rains are also possible in mountainous northern and central areas.

Wang said observations show that every reservoir in Taiwan has received an influx of water, with Miaoli and areas north seeing the largest concentrations. Shimen Reservoir recorded 43.2 mm of rain, which equates to about 4.3 million cubic meters of water.

Baoshan Reservoir and Baoshan Second Reservoir saw 54.8 mm of rain, equivalent to 1 million cubic meters.
drought
Taiwan drought
reservoirs
water shortage
water shortages
rainfall
rain
precipitation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water
2021/04/26 12:52
Chances of rain early this week across Taiwan
Chances of rain early this week across Taiwan
2021/04/25 20:06
Rainy weather expected across Taiwan on Sunday
Rainy weather expected across Taiwan on Sunday
2021/04/24 10:19
Taiwan’s TSMC building wastewater treatment plant to address water needs
Taiwan’s TSMC building wastewater treatment plant to address water needs
2021/04/23 13:25
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
2021/04/23 12:24

Updated : 2021-04-29 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead