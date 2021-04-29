La Belle Moi selects SYSPRO to improve accuracy of inventory, sales and distribution data

The ERP system will remove manual processes and enable efficiencies to digitalise La Belle Moi’s business

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 29 April 2021 - La Belle Moi Inc, a leading Filipino provider of quality cosmetics, personal and home care products, has selected SYSPRO Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to help digitalise its expanding business.









Asia Pacific CEO of SYSPRO, Rob Stummer

The Bulacan based company selected SYSPRO ERP for financials, inventory management and purchasing via SYSPRO's business partner in The Philippines, Seven Rivers Inc. La Belle Moi required out of the box and easy to use functionality in its choice of ERP system, which will help the cosmetics manufacturer to remove manual processes, and enable greater efficiencies and to improve accuracy of inventory, sales and distribution data.

The SYSPRO system will provide visibility of unit costs, to ensure accuracy and to achieve better inventory management and performance in their operation. It will also help them to more easily manage their complex pricing, rebates and discount agreements.

"We really value the relationship we have with the Seven Rivers team, which is built on trust and professionalism. The level of service they have provided us is what sets them apart and therefore why we trusted their recommendation to select SYSPRO ERP," said Jovy Ting, General Manager and Owner at La Belle Moi Inc.

La Belle Moi formulates, manufactures and delivers quality cosmetics, personal and home care products in The Philippines and competes with many of the Japanese and Korean brands that are imported here. The company does the full customisation and manufacturing process from planning a new product line, development of the formulation, packaging production as well as distribution and fulfilment.

"We were looking to solve a number of key challenges around data transparency, because there was a lot of human error and we were relying on multiple sources of information, often in Excel spreadsheets. What we needed was a single version of the truth in real time and this is what SYSPRO will provide us with," said Jovy Ting.

Le Belle Moi's initial investment with SYSPRO is preliminary and covers its financial and distribution requirements. Once they have successfully implemented phase one, La Belle Moi plans to implement SYSPRO's full suite of manufacturing capabilities and will also replace the existing manufacturing operations management system as part of phase two.

"We're thrilled to be enabling La Belle Moi to move forward with its digitalisation journey and automating its entire operation using SYSPRO. Our ERP system will now be managing the company's inventory and optimised supply chain. This will help the business to have the scalability to expand into other markets and to export internationally. We are thrilled to be part of the solution to their challenges," said Rob Stummer, Asia Pacific CEO of SYSPRO.









