Thomas caps Blues' rally in 4-3 win over Wild

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/29 10:05
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) scores against Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot as Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) watches during the thir...

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robert Thomas tracked down a skipping puck and snapped it into the top of the net with 23 seconds left, capping a three-goal third-period rally by the St. Louis Blues for a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night to stop the Wild’s seven-game winning streak.

Mike Hoffman’s second power play goal of the game, both assisted by David Perron, brought the Blues within one early in the third period. Jordan Kyrou tied the game about four minutes later. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as St. Louis won its third straight.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Jordan Greenway had two assists for the Wild. Cam Talbot, who stopped 28 shots, had his five-start winning streak snapped.

SENATORS 6, CANUCKS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead Ottawa to a victory over Vancouver.

Josh Norris, Victor Mete, Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Colin White also scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg finished with 16 saves.

Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutter scored for Vancouver, which needed a strong game from Thatcher Demko to keep the score from ballooning.

Ottawa outshot Vancouver 33-22.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-29 11:57 GMT+08:00

