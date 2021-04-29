Alexa
Glasnow strikes out 10 in Rays' 2-0 win over A's

By DICK SCANLON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/29 10:19
Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in S...
Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares (27) congratulates Mike Zunino on a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starter Cole Irvin during the f...
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot follows through on an RBI single next to Oakland Athletics catcher Aramis Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball g...
Oakland Athletics shortstop Vimael Machin, left, backs up diving third baseman Matt Chapman on an infield base hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz durin...
Oakland Athletics starter Cole Irvin pitches to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. ...
Oakland Athletics right fielder Seth Brown chases down a double in the corner hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips during the third inning of a baseb...
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, left, catches Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot in a rundown between second and third during the first inning of a baseba...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings Wednesday night and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0.

Glasnow (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks, dealing the Athletics their third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.

Diego Castillo got the final two outs to earn his sixth save in eight chances.

Mike Zunino's fifth home run broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. The Rays made it 2-0 after Oakland starter Cole Irvin's only walk and back-to-back singles by Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot.

Oakland's only serious threat against Glasnow came in the sixth when Mitch Moreland bounced a two-out double through an infield vacated by a shift. Matt Chapman followed with a sharp single, but Glasnow got Seth Brown to ground out.

In 13 starts going back to Aug. 19, Glasnow is 8-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings.

Irvin (2-3) struck out eight in six innings while giving up two runs on seven hits.

Zunino, who is on a six-game hitting streak, and Margot each had two of Tampa Bay's eight hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) is running again and feeling well, but is not close to a return, manager Bob Melvin said. Pinder last played on April 4.

Rays: RHP Pete Fairbanks (strained rotator cuff) threw at Tropicana Field on Wednesday and will face hitters this weekend in hopes of being activated for next week's trip.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 4.13 ERA) will pitch the series finale for Oakland on Thursday against LHP Shane McClanahan, who will become the first pitcher in major league history to have appeared in a World Series game before making his regular-season debut. He pitched the ninth inning of Game 3 against the Dodgers on Oct. 3, 2020.

___

Updated : 2021-04-29 11:57 GMT+08:00

