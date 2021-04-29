Alexa
Phillies' Bryce Harper hit by pitch in face, walks off

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 10:00
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper catches a fly ball during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesda...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Phillies star Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night and left Philadelphia's game against St. Louis.

Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera's first pitch in the sixth inning. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose.

Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.

Matt Joyce ran for Harper, and Gregorius remained in the game. Cabrera allowed an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen the next at-bat before being pulled.

Harper grounded out and struck out in his first two at-bats. Gregorius doubled and struck out in his two at-bats.

Harper, in the third year of a $330 million, 13-year deal, entered the game hitting .329, including .432 over his last 10 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

