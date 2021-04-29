Alexa
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 11:36
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has been included in Time magazine's inaugural "100 Most Influential Companies."

The new list, which was released Tuesday (April 27), highlights 100 businesses "making an extraordinary impact around the world" and "shaping our future," according to the magazine. The companies were categorized into five groups: pioneers, leaders, innovators, disruptors, and titans.

Categorizing TSMC as a "titan" manufacturing the "chips that connect us," Time pointed out that the company is the world's leading supplier of custom chips for laptops, smartphones, and other devices produced by the likes of Apple and Sony. It said the services the chipmaker provides have become more essential during the U.S.-China trade war.

Besides TSMC, U.S. carmaker General Motors, Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, social media giant Facebook, and corporate retailer Walmart are also in the "titans" category.

Meanwhile, Apple and Sony are categorized as "leaders," streaming service Netflix and German shoe designer Adidas as "innovators," meat substitute producer Beyond Meat and oat milk brand Oatly as "pioneers," and genetic-sequencing company Illumina and Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei as "disruptors."

Time said the lineup was determined by nominations from its global network of editors and correspondents as well as from industry experts. Each company was evaluated based on its relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.
