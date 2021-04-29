Asia shares rise on supportive Fed as Biden unveils new stimulus

Currency traders at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Currency traders at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. (AP photo)

Asian shares rose in early trade on Thursday (April 29) after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans for a $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that “it is not time yet” to begin discussing any change in policy after the U.S. central bank left interest rates and its bond-buying program unchanged, despite taking a more optimistic view of the country’s economic recovery.

Powell’s comments came before Biden’s unveiling of a sweeping package for families and education in his first speech to Congress. Excerpts of Biden’s speech released in advance by the White House “hit the high points – big infra(structure) spend, talking climate action and vaccines,” said John Milroy, investment adviser at Ord Minnett. “The Fed remains dovish, all very supportive.” Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.31%, as strong oil prices lifted energy stocks. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.65% higher in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened up 0.7%, Seoul’s KOSPI added 0.37% and Taiwan shares rose 0.48%.