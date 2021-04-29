Alexa
Navy removes commander of Pearl Harbor-based submarine

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 08:38
HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy has relieved the commander of a Pearl Harbor-based submarine, citing leadership and command climate problems.

Cmdr. Joseph Lautenslager was removed from his job leading the USS Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force said in a statement.

Capt. Michael Majewski, the commander of Submarine Squadron 7, lost confidence in Lautenslager's ability to serve after an investigation revealed the leadership and command climate problems.

The squadron's deputy commander, Cmdr. Christopher Hedrick, has assumed leadership of the Charlotte until a permanent replacement is named.

“Commanding officers are held to a very high standard. Their position requires the utmost responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable in cases where they fall short of those standards,” the submarine force statement said.

The Charlotte is a Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine.

Earlier this month, the Navy removed the commander of a Pearl Harbor-based surface ship, the guided missile destroyer USS Hopper, after losing confidence in her leadership.

Updated : 2021-04-29 10:23 GMT+08:00

