Stephen Chew acquires NextLifeBook – A Company Offering Free Digital Memories, Will Generator, to Further Strengthen His Group of Business.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 April 2021 - Stephen Chew, founder of Summit Planners has acquired a startup, NextLifeBook to further strengthen his group of businesses.

Inspired by an extraordinary vision, Stephen and his team provides a one-stop integrated financial service that works in conjunction with professionals and institutions to provide clients with business and financial solutions.





Mr Stephen Chew, founder of Summit Planners, says: "The deal will support the vision to assist our clients to achieve their financial goals during their lifetime and after death – having worked closely with the NextLifeBook team at their inception, we are delighted to have brought them into the Summit Planners family, which will further enhance the digital services offered to our existing clients and new clients regionally, in estate planning and beyond."





The cash deal will see Lee Yong Ceih assuming the role of Director for NextLifeBook, and as a strategic part of the acquisition, users of NextLifeBook will get access to the resources in the Summit Planners network.





"We are grateful to our users and partners on board for their support as we grew the business during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Lee Yong Ceih, Director of NextLifeBook. "We are looking to bring our unique and sustainable business models and deliver cashflow via positive unit economics into Summit Planners existing lines of businesses, and deliver phenomenal client growth and value for the Summit Planners team," he added.





About NextLifeBook

Conceptualized over the years, and after a chance meeting with a prominent Wills & Trusts company & insurance broker in Singapore later, Next Life Book Pte Ltd was founded in 2019.





NextLifeBook is a patent-pending Freemium service that provides a Will Generator and platform for users to deliver lasting memories — text, pictures, voice, videos, flowers, gifts — to their loved ones in the event that after passing on.





#NextLifeBook

About Stephen Chew

In 1987, Stephen Chew completed his ACCA at the age of 21! In the same year he started lecturing in the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore (ICPAS) majoring in management accounting, advanced accounting and Singapore taxation. Till date, Stephen has trained more than 30,000 people on financial services related topics. As a tax practitioner, Stephen has worked as a tax consultant in both international auditing firms and MNCs.

As an author, Stephen has written five books which two were mainly marketed to students preparing for the professional accountancy examinations. The other three books "Taxation Relevant to Insurance Practitioner", "Estate Planning Relevant to Financial Advisors" and "Planning for Business Owners and Professional" were well received by the financial services industry.

Stephen specializes in Corporate Risk Management and Estate Planning. On the area of Corporate Risk Management, Stephen has been involved in designing solution for business owners to minimize risk, with particular emphasis on risk avoidance, risk prevention and risk transfer.

In the area of Estate Planning, Stephen assists many individuals (both Muslim and non-Muslim) to plan for their estate, and in particular the provision of immediate expenses upon death, the preservation of estate, the enhancement of estate and most importantly the distribution of estate.