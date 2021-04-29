Alexa
Kershaw's 4th win helps Dodgers beat Reds, stop 3-game skid

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/29 07:46
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven innings, Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Kershaw (4-2) struck out eight and walked one never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base.

Matt Beaty drove in two runs with a pinch single on his 28th birthday during a six-run eighth.

Nick Senzel matched his career high with four hits as the Reds were shut out for the fourth time.

Sonny Gray (0-2) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth while striking out 11 and allowing four hits and three walks.

MARLINS 6, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in six games, a tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley in the fourth.

Sandy Alcantara (1-2) gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings.

Zack Godley (0-1) walked five, threw two wild pitches, committed a balk and hit a batter in an eventful Brewers debut. He was charged with four runs, three earned.

TWINS 10, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Byron Buxton homered on the second pitch from Logan Allen (1-4) and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver homered twice and the Twins connected six times to end a four-game skid and win for the second time in 10 games..

Buxton’s AL-leading eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen. Buxton added two doubles, two singles and stole a base while pushing his average to .438.

Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins opened a 4-0 lead after 14 pitches.

J.A. Happ (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-29 08:52 GMT+08:00

