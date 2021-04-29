Celtics' Smart suspended 1 game by NBA for language at ref

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, center, passes the ball while trapped by Oklahoma City Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski, left, and Darius Bazley, righ... Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, center, passes the ball while trapped by Oklahoma City Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski, left, and Darius Bazley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, right, during the first half of an NBA b... Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) tries to block a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, right, during the second half of an NBA b... Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) tries to block a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was suspended by the league for one game Wednesday because of “threatening language” he directed at a referee a night earlier.

The suspension forced him to miss Wednesday night's home game against Charlotte.

“I just found out about 15 minutes ago,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame media availability, just over 90 minutes before tip-off.

“I'm not even completely aware of what happened,” Stevens said. “I did hear there were words after the game.”

The NBA did not provide many specifics in a news release beyond saying the incidents with Smart occurred “during and after the Celtics' 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

“I saw Marcus this morning. We talked about it," Stevens said.

Boston was already short-handed at point guard. Kemba Walker is out with a left oblique strain.

“Point guard by committee tonight,” Stevens said.

Boston was blown out by the Hornets in the teams' last meeting, 125-104 in Charlotte on Sunday.

Boston entered in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of eighth-place Charlotte.

Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot and looking to avoid the play-in games for teams that finish between seventh and 10th in the conference.

The Celtics have lost four of their last five games following a six-game winning streak.

