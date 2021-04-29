Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

By MEAD GRUVER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/29 06:35
Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday.

Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming,” Cheney said.

“It's a critical time to make sure that we have the strongest person in Washington fighting on behalf of our values, fighting on behalf of our energy industry, our ag industry, our families,” added Cheney, the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cheney joined nine Republican representatives and all Democrats in the U.S. House in voting to impeach. She has called it a vote of her conscience against Trump's betrayal of his office and oath to uphold the Constitution.

In February, the Wyoming Republican Party central committee censured Cheney for her vote. Four Republicans already are running against her in 2022.

They include two state legislators, Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne and Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper, who aren't well known beyond Wyoming's two biggest cities. Two other Republican opponents are even less well-known. Wyoming's top elected officials have either voiced support for Cheney or not weighed in on her impeachment vote.

Cheney raised $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, her biggest quarterly haul since her first U.S. House campaign in 2016. Bouchard raised about $334,000 and Gray $164,000, including $133,000 from himself.

Cheney insisted Republicans remain united on their goal of retaking House and Senate majorities in 2022.

“We have to return to being of ideas and substance an policy, give people hope. And also convey that people can trust us, they can count on us, that we are the party of responsible, confident, conservative leadership," she said Wednesday. "I think on all of those issues we've got real unity.”

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Updated : 2021-04-29 08:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA