Lions exercise 5th-year option on center Frank Ragnow

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 05:40
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl offensive lineman Frank Ragnow.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

Ragnow is entering his fourth NFL season after being drafted in the first round out of Arkansas. He's started all 45 games he's appeared in, and he earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season.

Detroit also waived tight end Hunter Bryant with a non-football injury designation.

