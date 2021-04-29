Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Biden to say US 'turning peril into possibility'

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 05:23
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as President Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers on his first...
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as President Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers on his first...

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as President Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers on his first...

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as President Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers on his first...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

In his first address to Congress, President Joe Biden will declare that the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity."

The White House released brief excerpts of Biden’s Wednesday night speech, which comes on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Biden is to say that he inherited the White House amid “the worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden will add: “Now — after just 100 days — I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

Biden plans to use the address to unveil his push for a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the roles the government plays in American life. He is also expected to address his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, as well as call on Congress to pass gun control legislation and reforms to the nation’s immigration system.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS:

Marking his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role government plays in American life.

Read more:

— A closer look at Biden’s $1.8 trillion plan for families and education

— What to watch during Biden’s 1st big speech to Congress

— Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden

Updated : 2021-04-29 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan