Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 05:23
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville,...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is retiring.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is planning to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.

Mattingly, 48, was shot in the leg during the March 13, 2020, raid by Taylor’s boyfriend, who said he feared an intruder was breaking into the apartment. Officers returned fire, killing Taylor, a Black woman whose death sparked massive protests.

Mattingly was recently reprimanded by the chief of police for an email he sent in September that was critical of department leadership. He has been with Louisville police since 2000.

Mattingly fired six of the 32 shots in the raid at Taylor's home. Officials determined that another officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor.

Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery, but has recovered. Two other officers who fired shots, Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, have been fired. Hankison is facing endangerment charges for firing into Taylor's neighbor's apartment.

Updated : 2021-04-29 07:21 GMT+08:00

