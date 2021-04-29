Alexa
Springer to make Blue Jays debut Wednesday night

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 03:58
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) walks on the field during a team workout, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New Yor...

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — George Springer is set to make an impact with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Springer is in the lineup as the designated hitter and will hit leadoff Wednesday night in his Blue Jays debut when Toronto plays Washington. The slugger started his first season with Toronto sidelined by a pair of muscle strains.

The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but missed time in spring training, first because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain.

Springer said he was "sick and tired of being on the IL."

“This will be an exciting day," Springer said. "I'm happy with my progress and obviously looking forward to getting in there.”

Springer played in alternate site games this past weekend.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

