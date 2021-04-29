Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alphabet, Visa rise; Amgen, Boeing fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 04:18
Alphabet, Visa rise; Amgen, Boeing fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., up $68.06 to $2,359.04.

Google's parent company handily beat analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts as advertising revenue jumped.

Visa Inc., up $3.54 to $233.45.

The payment processing giant beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Amgen Inc., down $18.42 to $236.71.

The biotechnology company’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Shopify Inc., up $131.91 to $1,288.80.

The cloud-based commerce company reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Pinterest Inc., down $11.25 to $66.33.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool expects user growth to slow as pandemic lockdowns ease.

Discovery Inc., down $1.52 to $37.49.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet reported disappointing first-quarter profit.

Boeing Co., down $7.01 to $235.46.

The airplane maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Enphase Energy Inc., down $24.19 to $146.91.

The solar technology company gave investors a weak sales forecast.

Updated : 2021-04-29 05:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan