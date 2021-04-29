Colts exercise 5th-year option on star guard Quenton Nelson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.

Nelson, the Colts' first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard. He's been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons — the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored. The others were Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell.

The Colts have allowed the second-fewest sacks (71) in the NFL since 2018 and had a 1,000-yard rusher during each of the past two seasons.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL