Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police roust big squatter settlement on edge of Peru capital

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 03:00
A squatter talks to reporters as she points at police helping to carrying out an eviction of a recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El...
Squatters are detained during an eviction of their settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, occupied by mostly people who can no...
Police tear down shacks in a recently formed squatters settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occupied by mostl...
Police inspect a squatters settlement after dislodging hundreds of families, on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occupi...
Squatters watch as police tear down their shacks in their recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had bee...
Police block squatters during an eviction from their recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occ...
Squatters watch as police tear down their shacks in their recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had bee...
Police take part in an eviction of a recently formed squatters settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occupied ...

A squatter talks to reporters as she points at police helping to carrying out an eviction of a recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El...

Squatters are detained during an eviction of their settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, occupied by mostly people who can no...

Police tear down shacks in a recently formed squatters settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occupied by mostl...

Police inspect a squatters settlement after dislodging hundreds of families, on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occupi...

Squatters watch as police tear down their shacks in their recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had bee...

Police block squatters during an eviction from their recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occ...

Squatters watch as police tear down their shacks in their recently formed settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had bee...

Police take part in an eviction of a recently formed squatters settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, which had been occupied ...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian police raided a massive squatter settlement on the outskirts of the capital on Wednesday, using tear gar to help roust some 3,000 people, who battled back with stones and burning tires.

Officials said the settlement was built on the steep, unstable soil of a gravel mine that would be especially dangerous in earthquakes.

Peru's capital, Lima, is ringed by irregular settlements that have grown up over the decades due to a lack of affordable legal housing — a problem exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic that has cost many people their sources of income.

But the government's social promotion secretary, Gisselle Huamani, told reporters the government had no plans to relocate the settlers. “They will have go go to their homes of origin, where they came from,” she said.

Researchers say people sometimes pay as much as $3,000 to criminal groups who organize land invasions — some of which are soon removed by authorities and others of which eventually win acceptance.

Peru's economy plunged by 11% last year due to pandemic restrictions, a loss felt especially by informal laborers and street venders who often found themselves unable to pay rent.

Updated : 2021-04-29 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan