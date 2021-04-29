Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 03:21
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2472 Down 6
May 2432 Down 6
Jul 2492 Down 6
Jul 2457 2480 2453 2472 Down 6
Sep 2475 2501 2474 2492 Down 6
Dec 2497 2512 2489 2503 Down 9
Mar 2482 2503 2478 2494 Down 9
May 2482 2490 2472 2488 Down 8
Jul 2479 2488 2469 2486 Down 8
Sep 2468 2488 2468 2486 Down 8
Dec 2485 Down 8
Mar 2487 Down 6

Updated : 2021-04-29 05:49 GMT+08:00

