BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2472
|Down
|6
|May
|2432
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2492
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2457
|2480
|2453
|2472
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2475
|2501
|2474
|2492
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2497
|2512
|2489
|2503
|Down
|9
|Mar
|2482
|2503
|2478
|2494
|Down
|9
|May
|2482
|2490
|2472
|2488
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2479
|2488
|2469
|2486
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2468
|2488
|2468
|2486
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2485
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2487
|Down
|6