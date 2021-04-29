BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2472 Down 6 May 2432 Down 6 Jul 2492 Down 6 Jul 2457 2480 2453 2472 Down 6 Sep 2475 2501 2474 2492 Down 6 Dec 2497 2512 2489 2503 Down 9 Mar 2482 2503 2478 2494 Down 9 May 2482 2490 2472 2488 Down 8 Jul 2479 2488 2469 2486 Down 8 Sep 2468 2488 2468 2486 Down 8 Dec 2485 Down 8 Mar 2487 Down 6