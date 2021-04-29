Alexa
Fidone, Huskers' touted TE recruit, is out with knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 02:06
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A serious knee injury will keep Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone out until at least midseason, coach Scott Frost said Wednesday.

Fidone was the top player in the Cornhuskers' 2021 recruiting class and the No. 2 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports. He was the Huskers' highest-rated recruit since 2008.

Frost said Fidone, who was hurt in a non-contact drill late last week, will have surgery Thursday.

Fidone caught more than 100 passes in his career at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and had more than 1,500 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fidone enrolled in January, and coaches said he had been impressive in spring practices.

Nebraska returns its top two tight ends from 2020, juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.

Updated : 2021-04-29 04:18 GMT+08:00

