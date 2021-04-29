Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 02:02
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors added charges Wednesday against three of six people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris conspired to use a weapon of mass destruction, namely a plan to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's second home in northern Michigan to hinder police, according to an expanded indictment filed in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.

Croft and Harris also were charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device. Harris also faces a new charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

The three men, along with Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta, were arrested in October and indicted on a kidnapping conspiracy charge. They have pleaded not guilty. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty in January.

The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan. A separate group has been charged in state court with aiding them.

Updated : 2021-04-29 04:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Taiwan catches PLA plane trying to sneak below radar at only 30 meters
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
Flags lowered at IKEA branch in Taipei after 23 years
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan
6 pilots test positive for COVID antibodies in Taiwan