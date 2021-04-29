Alexa
The Latest: Atlanta to allow full capacity at 2 stadiums

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/29 01:40
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Ap...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Atlanta’s two biggest outdoor pro sports stadiums will both allow 100% capacity at events beginning next month.

The Braves said they will return to normal capacity at 41,084-seat Truist Park beginning May 7, when they face the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their third homestand of the season.

The team allowed 33% capacity for their first homestand and ramped up to 50% for their current homestand.

In a release issued at the same time as the Braves’ announcement, officials said Mercedes-Benz Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning May 15 when Atlanta United hosts a Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a retractable-roof venue that can hold more than 70,000 fans.

United allowed up to 50% capacity at its first two home games.

Also, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons intend to be at 100% capacity for games in the fall, following a statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell that he expects to have full venues for the upcoming season.

Face coverings will continue to be required at both stadiums.

Updated : 2021-04-29 04:17 GMT+08:00

