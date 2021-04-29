Alexa
Canadiens' Drouin taking indefinite leave of absence

By Associated Press
2021/04/29 00:49
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

The Canadiens announced on their Twitter feed that Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve by the club.

“We ask everyone to respect his privacy,” the Canadiens said.

Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal’s past three games with a non-COVID related illness.

The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-29 02:47 GMT+08:00

