Wales to open Six Nations title defense against Ireland

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 23:31
DUBLIN (AP) — Six Nations champion Wales will begin its title defense at Ireland next February and will play a Friday night match as part of the 2022 tournament.

The championship schedule, announced on Wednesday, will run from Feb. 5 to March 19, with the final round — dubbed “Super Saturday” — featuring Wales at home against Italy and England at France in the latest edition of “Le Crunch.”

In Round 4, Wales will take on France in a rare Friday game at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

Scotland hosts England on the opening day of the tournament looking for a repeat of its Round 1 victory over its old rival in this year's Six Nations.

France, which was runner-up to Wales this year, begins at home against Italy the following day.

Updated : 2021-04-29 01:16 GMT+08:00

