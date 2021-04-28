Zverev beats Berankis to begin bid for 3rd Munich Open title

Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay returns the ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Ger... Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay returns the ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball to Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Ger... Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball to Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

John Millman from Australia returns the ball to Guido Pella from Argentina during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Muni... John Millman from Australia returns the ball to Guido Pella from Argentina during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania returns the ball to Alexander Zverev from Germany during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament i... Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania returns the ball to Alexander Zverev from Germany during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Alexander Zverev from Germany returns the ball to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament ... Alexander Zverev from Germany returns the ball to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Alexander Zverev from Germany serves the ball to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament i... Alexander Zverev from Germany serves the ball to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their second round tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

MUNICH (AP) — Alexander Zverev began his bid for a third Munich Open title by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round.

The top-seeded Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent.

The sixth-ranked German will next face either Ilya Ivashka or American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals. McDonald upset sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday.

Also, second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 and John Millman progressed after opponent Guido Pella retired with injury while trailing 6-4, 2-0.

