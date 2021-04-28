All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|66
|48
|Hartford
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|72
|63
|Bridgeport
|21
|6
|13
|2
|0
|14
|50
|73
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|29
|22
|5
|1
|1
|46
|97
|66
|Manitoba
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|85
|75
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|64
|86
|Stockton
|28
|10
|17
|1
|0
|21
|74
|90
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|24
|16
|5
|1
|2
|35
|100
|68
|Iowa
|27
|12
|11
|4
|0
|28
|83
|98
|Cleveland
|21
|13
|7
|1
|0
|27
|82
|61
|Texas
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|88
|100
|Grand Rapids
|21
|11
|7
|3
|0
|25
|67
|63
|Rockford
|24
|9
|14
|1
|0
|19
|70
|90
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|25
|17
|6
|2
|0
|36
|84
|61
|Lehigh Valley
|22
|15
|4
|2
|1
|33
|75
|68
|Syracuse
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|95
|70
|Utica
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|60
|65
|WB/Scranton
|24
|8
|11
|3
|2
|21
|68
|85
|Rochester
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|75
|95
|Binghamton
|25
|5
|14
|5
|1
|16
|68
|97
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|36
|22
|13
|1
|0
|45
|126
|111
|Henderson
|31
|21
|10
|0
|0
|42
|96
|78
|Bakersfield
|32
|19
|12
|0
|1
|39
|108
|84
|San Jose
|31
|14
|11
|4
|2
|34
|91
|105
|Colorado
|26
|13
|10
|2
|1
|29
|81
|77
|Tucson
|29
|11
|16
|2
|0
|24
|77
|95
|Ontario
|32
|10
|18
|4
|0
|24
|94
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3, Stockton 1
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2
San Diego at Ontario, ppd
Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.