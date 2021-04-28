Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48
Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63
Bridgeport 21 6 13 2 0 14 50 73
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 28 14 11 2 1 31 85 75
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86
Stockton 28 10 17 1 0 21 74 90
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68
Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98
Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Grand Rapids 21 11 7 3 0 25 67 63
Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 25 17 6 2 0 36 84 61
Lehigh Valley 22 15 4 2 1 33 75 68
Syracuse 24 15 8 1 0 31 95 70
Utica 18 10 7 0 1 21 60 65
WB/Scranton 24 8 11 3 2 21 68 85
Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95
Binghamton 25 5 14 5 1 16 68 97
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111
Henderson 31 21 10 0 0 42 96 78
Bakersfield 32 19 12 0 1 39 108 84
San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105
Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 81 77
Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95
Ontario 32 10 18 4 0 24 94 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Stockton 1

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

San Diego at Ontario, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-28 23:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te