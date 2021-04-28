Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 15 9 .625 _ _ 5-5 W-2 8-8 7-1
Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3 1 6-4 W-1 5-7 7-5
Toronto 11 11 .500 3 1 5-5 W-2 4-3 7-8
Baltimore 10 13 .435 5-5 L-1 3-9 7-4
New York 10 13 .435 5-5 W-1 4-7 6-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 14 8 .636 _ _ 7-3 L-1 8-5 6-3
Chicago 12 10 .545 2 _ 6-4 L-1 6-4 6-6
Cleveland 11 11 .500 3 1 4-6 W-3 7-5 4-6
Detroit 8 16 .333 7 5 2-8 W-1 4-9 4-7
Minnesota 7 15 .318 7 5 2-8 L-4 3-7 4-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 15 9 .625 _ _ 8-2 L-1 8-6 7-3
Seattle 13 11 .542 2 _ 4-6 L-3 6-5 7-6
Houston 12 11 .522 ½ 6-4 W-2 6-6 6-5
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3 1 4-6 L-1 6-4 5-7
Texas 10 14 .417 5 3 4-6 W-1 4-7 6-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 9 .500 _ _ 4-6 L-1 6-3 3-6
Atlanta 11 12 .478 ½ 1 6-4 W-2 6-6 5-6
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 ½ 1 4-6 L-1 8-4 3-8
Miami 10 13 .435 2 3-6 L-1 4-7 6-6
Washington 8 12 .400 2 5-5 L-2 5-5 3-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 14 9 .609 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-6 9-3
Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2 _ 7-3 W-3 5-3 7-8
St. Louis 12 11 .522 2 _ 6-4 W-1 6-5 6-6
Cincinnati 11 12 .478 3 1 3-7 W-2 7-5 4-7
Chicago 10 13 .435 4 2 5-5 L-4 8-7 2-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 9 .625 _ _ 3-7 L-3 7-5 8-4
San Francisco 15 9 .625 _ _ 7-3 L-1 9-3 6-6
Arizona 12 11 .522 _ 7-3 W-3 3-3 9-8
San Diego 13 12 .520 _ 4-6 L-1 5-8 8-4
Colorado 9 14 .391 3 6-4 W-1 8-7 1-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, Miami 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-28 23:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te