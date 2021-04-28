Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 22:09
Through Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 46 28 53 81 20 18 8 0 10 167 16.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 46 23 43 66 27 20 10 1 6 135 17.0
Patrick Kane Chicago 49 15 45 60 -1 14 3 0 3 169 8.9
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 42 19 41 60 23 28 8 0 2 178 10.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 48 17 42 59 16 18 0 0 4 138 12.3
Brad Marchand Boston 46 26 32 58 23 44 3 3 5 119 21.8
Auston Matthews Toronto 44 34 24 58 16 10 10 0 9 187 18.2
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 51 18 39 57 9 24 5 0 1 111 16.2
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 39 17 39 56 18 2 5 0 1 105 16.2
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 49 20 36 56 9 24 4 1 5 145 13.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 48 19 36 55 -9 12 4 0 4 107 17.8
Mark Stone Vegas 46 18 35 53 26 22 6 1 7 83 21.7
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 50 21 31 52 7 26 5 0 6 126 16.7
Aleksander Barkov Florida 45 24 28 52 9 14 6 1 5 165 14.5
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 17.7
Sebastian Aho Carolina 49 21 28 49 13 26 6 3 6 125 16.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 49 14 34 48 0 14 5 0 0 81 17.3
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 49 5 42 47 23 14 2 1 1 94 5.3
Max Pacioretty Vegas 45 22 25 47 19 12 5 0 6 166 13.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 46 11 35 46 -1 10 3 0 3 107 10.3

Updated : 2021-04-28 23:44 GMT+08:00

