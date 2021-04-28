Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144
Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114
Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119
N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132
Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177
New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174
Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119
x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141
x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129
Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146
Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129
Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158
Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103
x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112
x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123
St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143
Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156
San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167
Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137
Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130
Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126
Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135
Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136
Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139
Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132
Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 1, Detroit 0, SO

Florida 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 5, Dallas 1

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

New Jersey 6, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 4

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

