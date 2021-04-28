All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|144
|Pittsburgh
|50
|32
|15
|3
|67
|170
|138
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|136
|114
|Boston
|48
|28
|14
|6
|62
|139
|119
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|26
|18
|6
|58
|167
|132
|Philadelphia
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|140
|177
|New Jersey
|49
|15
|27
|7
|37
|127
|174
|Buffalo
|50
|13
|30
|7
|33
|122
|174
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|49
|32
|10
|7
|71
|161
|119
|x-Florida
|51
|32
|14
|5
|69
|166
|141
|x-Tampa Bay
|49
|33
|14
|2
|68
|167
|129
|Nashville
|51
|27
|22
|2
|56
|141
|146
|Dallas
|49
|21
|16
|12
|54
|140
|129
|Chicago
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|139
|158
|Detroit
|51
|17
|25
|9
|43
|115
|159
|Columbus
|51
|16
|25
|10
|42
|122
|170
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|47
|34
|11
|2
|70
|160
|103
|x-Colorado
|46
|31
|11
|4
|66
|162
|112
|x-Minnesota
|47
|31
|13
|3
|65
|151
|123
|St. Louis
|46
|21
|19
|6
|48
|135
|143
|Arizona
|49
|21
|23
|5
|47
|132
|156
|San Jose
|48
|19
|24
|5
|43
|131
|167
|Los Angeles
|46
|18
|22
|6
|42
|124
|137
|Anaheim
|49
|14
|28
|7
|35
|106
|160
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|159
|130
|Edmonton
|46
|28
|16
|2
|58
|150
|126
|Winnipeg
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|149
|135
|Montreal
|47
|21
|17
|9
|51
|136
|136
|Calgary
|48
|21
|24
|3
|45
|128
|139
|Vancouver
|42
|19
|20
|3
|41
|114
|132
|Ottawa
|49
|18
|27
|4
|40
|133
|171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 1, Detroit 0, SO
Florida 7, Nashville 4
Carolina 5, Dallas 1
Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
New Jersey 6, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 4
Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.