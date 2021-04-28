Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

France unveils new counterterrorism and intelligence bill

By SYLVIE CORBET , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/28 21:33
French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting discussions at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Fran...
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, wearing protective face masks, attend a news conference following t...
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, left, and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, wearing protective face masks, attend a news conference foll...
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attends a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Wednesd...

French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting discussions at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Fran...

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, wearing protective face masks, attend a news conference following t...

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, left, and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, wearing protective face masks, attend a news conference foll...

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attends a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Wednesd...

PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday unveiled a new counterterrorism and intelligence bill aiming at better preventing attacks, notably via a greater surveillance of extremist websites.

The bill, which had been in preparation for months, was formally presented in a Cabinet meeting just days after a French police official was killed inside her police station in what authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack.

In a news conference, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the text will strengthen French intelligence services’ power to watch people’s online activities.

Extremists “are using less and less phone lines and more and more internet connections,” he said.

One measure will extend the use by French intelligence services of algorithms to track down extremists online, a method already being trialed since 2015 to monitor messaging apps.

Darmanin said that using algorithms will notably enable intelligence services to spot someone who has accessed extremist websites several times.

The Tunisian national who killed a police employee in Rambouillet, south of Paris, on Friday had watched extremist videos just before carrying out his attack, a counterterrorism prosecutor said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex stressed that the bill has been part of the government’s broader counterterrorism policies since the beginning of French President Emmanuel Macron's term in 2017.

Several security laws have been passed, about 1,900 additional intelligence jobs have been created and 36 attacks have been thwarted over the past four years, Castex said. The government also created in 2019 the job of national counterterrorism prosecutor, in order to better coordinate investigations related to attacks.

Darmanin said that it is becoming harder to track down extremists as attacks are no longer being carried out by people who previously fought in Syria or Iraq.

Amid other measures, the bill would also give authorities greater power to strictly limit the movements of people convicted of terrorism for up to two years after they get out of prison.

Updated : 2021-04-28 23:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te