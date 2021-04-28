Alexa
Man charged in deaths of 3 people found in submerged car

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 20:54
EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was charged with capital murder in the deaths of a Georgia woman and two children whose bodies were found inside a car that was partially submerged in a lake, state police said.

Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton was arrested after being released from a hospital, according to a statement by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

McGhee was taken by air ambulance to Southeast Health in Dothan after a passerby found a sedan containing the bodies of Remona Hudson and two children, all from Cuthbert, Georgia, in Lake Eufaula early Monday. Police in Alabama and Georgia worked on the case, the news release said.

Authorities have not released the names of the children, but coroners said the three victims all lived in the same house in Cuthbert, which is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the lake.

Court records were not available Wednesday to show whether McGhee had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

