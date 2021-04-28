Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell sales bounce as restrictions ease

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 20:32
A KFC restaurant is open, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. Yum Brands’ first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, while sales wer...

A KFC restaurant is open, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New York. Yum Brands’ first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, while sales wer...

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (AP) — Profit for the company that runs Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants more than tripled during the first quarter and same-store sales surged as coronavirus restrictions began to lift this year.

Yum Brands earned $326 million, or $1.07 per share, for the period ended March 31, which last year was marked by exploding COVID-19 infections in the U.S. In that three-month stretch last year, the company's profit fell to $83 million, compared with $262 million in the same three months in 2019.

So the bounce back for the company's restaurants was better than pre-pandemic levels. Wall Street analysts had projected per-share earnings of 85 cents this quarter, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research, which Yum beat by 22 cents.

Revenue jumped 18% to $1.49 billion, also beating expectations.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a restaurant operator's health, climbed 9%. KFC's same-store sales increased 14% in the U.S., while Pizza Hut's grew 16%. Those results were double its performances overseas.

Shares rose more than 1% before the opening bell Wednesday.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM

Updated : 2021-04-28 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te