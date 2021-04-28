Alexa
Taiwan’s Changhua monitors county to catch low-level offenders

Movable surveillance devices caught 90 violators in first half of April

  154
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 21:14
(Changhua County Environmental Protection Bureau photo)

(Changhua County Environmental Protection Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Changhua County Environmental Protection Bureau detected 90 quality-of-life infractions in the first half of April after movable surveillance devices were installed at trouble spots across the county.

In order to succeed at prosecutions, the bureau resorted to installing the monitoring equipment, CNA reported. Violators have been fined between NT$1,200 (US$41) and NT$6,000.

Going to the bathroom at inappropriate places accounted for one-third of all infractions, and more than half the violators were from outside Changhua County, the bureau said.

The bureau cited one instance of a gravel truck driver stopping to urinate on the inner lane of a highway and another of a woman opening a car door to relieve her bowels on the roadside.

The bureau said the devices are active 24 hours a day and warned against littering, spitting, advertising illegally, failing to clean up after dogs, and improvising bathrooms.
Changhua County
surveillance
quality of life
Taiwan

Updated : 2021-04-28 22:12 GMT+08:00

