Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 17:52
Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed China's prime minister Wednesday for broader discussions on human rights issues, telling him that the relationship between their countries “means that we can address difficult issues and put everything on the table.”

The comments came after Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang led broad-ranging governmental consultations on issues like the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, economic cooperation and other topics. The talks were held virtually due to the pandemic.

According to remarks released by her office, Merkel brought up Germany's criticism of China's human rights record, saying in her address to the group, “There are differences of opinion here, especially when we think of the situation in Hong Kong, for example.”

“We have, so far, always managed to address these issues well; I'd hope that we can get the human rights dialogue going again as soon as possible," Merkel said.

The German leader, who does not plan to run for reelection this year, added that her wish was for “in-depth” talks that would also include the countries' justice ministers.

Updated : 2021-04-28 19:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te